Councillor petitions against own Council on new meeting laws

A DIFFERENT AGENDA: Councillor Adam Belot is petitioning for councillors to be able to decide what goes on the council meeting agenda. A new meeting procedure has been introduced, meaning each item has to be approved by the CEO. Vanessa Jarrett

YEPPOON residents may have seen a funny sight lately as Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot has been wandering the streets with a corflute sign - but it's all for a good cause.

Cr Belot is lobbying against new meeting procedures voted in by Livingstone Shire Council.

The new policy allows the CEO to deem what is suitable to go on the council agenda.

Previously councillors had the right to place any item of business they wanted on the agenda.

While Cr Belot says he respects the council's decision to vote in favour of the new policy, he is determined to exercise his right under the Local Government Act (2009) to table the petition as evidence that the vast majority of people do not support this new change and therefore the policy should be repealed or amended.

Going around town with his petition and explaining the changes, Cr Belot said the response had been overwhelming.

"I make no apology for trying to repeal or amend this policy,” he said.

Councillor Adam Belot talking with resident Derek Maguire about the petition for the Council meeting procedures. Vanessa Jarrett

"Sometimes you have to stand up and challenge a decision by way of amending or repealing a resolution.

"I do not do it lightly and I really believe in what I am standing up for.”

The biggest gripe in the fight for Cr Belot is that the Council CEO is not someone voted in by the public but that person has the power to decide what goes on the agenda.

"Can you imagine your federal or state politician having to go before an unelected public servant, to deem if a notion or bill is suitable to be debated in Parliament?” he said.

"Why then should the closest form of government to the people lose any resemblance of what a representative democracy stands for?”

For Cr Belot his fight against the council is about allowing people to have the "freedom to express their desire to ensure their elected members are able to do the job of representing them free of red tape and in a fair dinkum way”.

Cr Belot aims to visit as many people and places within Livingstone over the coming months as possible and he also has an e-petition set up via his Facebook page.

The move was voted in late last year as a recommendation by the State Government, however it was not a requirement.

The nearby Rockhampton Regional Council, Gladstone Regional Council and Central Highlands Regional Council all voted against it and Livingstone Shire Council was the only one in the region to vote it in.