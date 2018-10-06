Councillor pleas with gardeners not to boycott Tropicana

IT seems some of the regions gardeners have been upset over the Tropicana theme this year and threatening to boycott tomorrow's event.

But what is so controversial about an event that promises bring back nature, teach about backyard composting, reusable bags, local native plants, nature craft, bug motels, gardening, traditional rope and leaf weaving skills, permaculture, citizen science and local projects?

Special guest Elisabeth Fekonia has spent the last two decades teaching thousands of people how to grow and ferment their own food and has made a name for herself as an expert permaculturist.

The council has promoted the event as "a celebration of all things sustainable and green" and some of the regular attendees say they won't attend because Tropicana has lost sight of its gardening roots.

Rockhampton Region councillor and The Morning Bulletin gardening columnist, Neil Fisher is asking them to "please reconsider" and join him in the gardening tent.

So if you love gardening, love sustainability and permaculture or just want to see what all the fuss is about, head to the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens from 9am - 2.30pm. It's free!

$30 will get you a ticket to Elisabeth Fekonia's three-hour masterclass on how to hand make feta cheese, cultured butter, ghee and yoghurt (these need to be pre-purchased, head to the RRC website).

And there's stacks of great activities for the kids too, including a guided tour of the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens and Zoo, kid's art projects, colouring in murals and nature photography lessons.

Stop in and enjoy performances by Junkyard Beats and Birdlife Capricornia Puppets and stick around for the recycled, re purposed and remade fashion parade.

When you need a break, head to the chill out zone with your picnic and picnic blanket or grab some delicious food at the event.

* 9.30am: "Growing Orchids" with Jeff Bloxsom of the Rockhampton Orchid Society.

* 10.00am: "Growing Fruit Trees" with Ann Oram of Oram's Nursery.

* 10.30am: "Biological Control of Mealybugs" with Kelvin Wykes of the Rockhampton Council Nursery.

* 11.00am: "How to Attract Butterflies to your Garden" with Ecosure.

* 11.30am: "History Within our Gardens" with Neil Fisher.

* 12.00pm: "Tom's Wisdom" with Tom Wyatt.

* 12.30pm: "Discover the Wildlife in your Garden" with Ecosure.

* 1.00pm: "Gracemere Urban Agriculture" with Mehraban Farahmand.