Councillor portfolios formally adopted by LSC

Mayor Andy Ireland is looking forward to building an informed council for the region

Mayor Andy Ireland is looking forward to building an informed council for the region

AFTER a period of settling into their new roles after the March local government elections, Livingstone Shire Councillors have now formally adopted their official portfolios.

Councillor Tanya Lynch who now holds the portfolio of Vibrant Community (Tourism, Events and Culture) is ecstatic she was awarded a role she believes best suited her strengths.

Ms Lynch said promoting the region was something she was already passionate about, and her extensive experience in the hospitality industry, having run businesses in Yeppoon during the past 10 years, combined with her love for photography would help her to do so.

“Operating Vue and being involved with Capricorn Enterprise has given me great insight into tourism and how to promote our region,” Ms Lynch said.

“We are fortunate to have a diverse region with so much to offer and I love helping visitors to the region discover what we have to offer.

“I already know a lot of the tourism operators and enjoy listening to them to get a better understanding of tourism operations in our region.

“Although the tourism and hospitality industries have been hit hard by recent restrictions, everyone is very positive and enthusiastic to get back to what they do well.

“I look forward to being a voice for our region as we recover from the challenges we have experienced.”

Councillor Tanya Lynch is thrilled to be awarded the tourism portfolio.

Councillor Nigel Hutton who now holds the Planning and Strategic Infrastructure portfolio

said his role was all about the future of Livingstone Shire.

His focus will be on development assessment services and monitoring, local government infrastructure plan, infrastructure charges, LSC planning scheme management and review, land use planning, major projects, major urban development, planning application process control, urban centres master planning and placemaking, climate change, settlement framework, coastal hazard adaptation planning and telecommunications.

“This is an important time for our future growth — instead of creating urban scrawl we need to focus on creating liveable neighbourhoods where people can live work and play, all in close proximity,” Cr Hutton said.

“Integrating sustainable living and sustainable lifestyles are vital in our future planning along with encouraging environmental practices that have both human and natural outcomes.

“I look forward to working together to seeing our amazingly resilient community grow and thrive into the future.”

Cr Nigel Hutton believes sustainable living is a focal point for future development.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the portfolios would enable Livingstone councillors to have a more intimate understanding of specific activities and issues within their respective areas to assist the council with decision-making.

“Members of the community will also be able to identify which councillor to approach according to portfolio issues, while councillors will have the ability to better represent and understand the topical or pending issues of their portfolio area,” Cr Ireland said.

“This will allow councillors to be a key point of contact and engage with industry and community groups and associations on their portfolio matters.

“The seven portfolios will cover a range of areas across council business including, Economic Development, Intergovernmental Relations, Organisational Performance, Planning and Strategic Infrastructure, Transport (Roads, Drainage, Pathways), Vibrant Community (Tourism, Events and Culture), Water, Waste Management and the Environment and Healthy and Inclusive Community.

“I congratulate all of the councillors on their portfolio appointments and wish them every success.

“As a council we’ve agreed to turn over these portfolios every 12 months and award councillors with a different portfolio each time, with the benefit being councillors will become gradually more silked within all areas of council.”

Full list of Livingstone Councillor Portfolios and Committees

Mayor Andy Ireland: Economic Development and Regional Advocacy and Intergovernmental Relations.

Committees: Chair of Local Disaster Management Group, Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils and the Economic Development Taskforce.

Deputy Mayor Adam Belot: Organisational Performance.

Committees: Audit Risk and Business Improvement Committee, Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Built Environment Taskforce, Australia Day Awards Ceremony, Community Development Task Force Committee.

Councillor Nigel Hutton: Planning and Strategic Infrastructure.

Committees: Place Making Reference Committee, Livingstone Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy Project External Stakeholders Group, Board of Capricorn Enterprise – director, Icare Community Services, Built Environment Taskforce.

Councillor Glenda Mather: Transport (Roads, Drainage, Pathways).

Committees: Deputy chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, RRTG Rockhampton Roads and Transport Alliance board, Capricorn Community Access and Equity Group, Built Environment Taskforce, Inlet Association and Seniors Week Committee.

Councillor Tanya Lynch: Vibrant Community (Tourism, Events and Culture).

Committees: Australia Day Awards Ceremony, Community Grants Panel, Regional Arts Development Fund Committee, Place Making Reference Committee, Beach Day Out Planning Committee.

Councillor Andrea Friend: Water, Waste Management and the Environment.

Committees: Fitzroy Basin Association board member, Regional Arts Development Fund committee member, Audit Risk and Business Improvement Committee, Local Marine Advisory Committee, Livingstone CHAS Project External Stakeholders Group, Environmental Taskforce Group, Australia Day Awards Ceremony, Inlet Association.

Councillor Pat Eastwood: Healthy and Inclusive Community.

Committees: Community Grants Panel, LSC Youth Advisory Group, Emu Park Arts Centre Steering Committee, Liquor Accord, Capricornia Domestic and Family Violence, Capricornia Coast Domestic and Family Violence Yeppoon, Community Taskforce, Beach Day Out Planning Committee.