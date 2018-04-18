Councillor pushes for 'concerning' coast ramp to be removed

Vicki Malone and other residents raised concerns over the Adelaide Park R d access ramp.

AN ACCESS ramp built on a busy curve on Adelaide Park Rd in Yeppoon has the community and Livingstone council at loggerheads and there is still no resolution in sight.

In early March, Yeppoon resident Vicki Malone contacted council with concerns over the safety for road users and pedestrians.

Ms Malone said she was concerned that while the access ramp was compliant, it wasn't a good fit for the position in which it was erected.

"I believe in equal access for everyone but, just because it is compliant, doesn't mean it is a good choice,” she said.

"There is no room for driver error. Parents with prams, cyclists and people using mobility scooters will have to go out on a busy road to get around the ramp.”

RETHINK: Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig inspects the ramp site on Adelaide Park Rd. Trish Bowman

Just a week later, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig and operations manager for road and infrastructure Jeff Carter inspected the ramp in a bid to find solutions to the community concerns.

Council had already installed alternate signage that was more streamlined, along with pavement markers.

Cr Ludwig said council would investigate options that could improve overall pedestrian access and safety.

He confirmed this week that Mr Carter was scoping what works might be undertaken to offer complementary works to increase safety, and would present his findings to council for budget consideration.

Meanwhile, Livingstone councillor Glenda Mather has lodged a notice of motion with council to have the ramp removed.

The motion states that due to widespread public concerns, council should organise the earliest removal of the structure.

The motion will be heard at the next council meeting.