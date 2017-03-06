Councillor: Rocky footy grubs letting the team down

Roland Leo is not happy with the litter left in front of his Murray St home.

IT SEEMS more than a few footy fans read about Roland Leo's frustration with litter bugs in The Morning Bulletin over the weekend.

Yet, they still dumped their trash on his property.

The Murray St resident today said the amount of rubbish was down on previous football games, but he had heard two people parked near his house discussing his appearance in the paper before they left a half-empty bottle of wine in his yard.

The Morning Bulletin also ran a Letter to the Editor from an Albert St resident who had dealt with similar issues for over a decade.

"After the first football match held a couple of weeks ago, the entire area in front of the entrance was absolutely disgustedly awash with garbage,” they wrote.

"No effort made to clean it up the next day.”

In response, Rockhampton Regional Councillor Drew Wickerson met with the letter writer to discuss the issue and see the problem first hand.

Cr Wickerson is now working to secure a meeting with Browne Park management.

"I am confident that the board will be as motivated as I am to find a solution to minimise the rubbish being left around the area after a game,” he said.

"Equally I am sure proud supporters would not want their club thought lesser of by the community for the actions of a minority of members doing the wrong thing.

"Ultimately it is every resident's responsibility to work with council to keep our region tidy.

"The amazing turnout at each of the Clean Up Australia sites today is a great sign that the broader community deeply cares about keeping their city and region tidy.”