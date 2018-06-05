Councillor to discuss coast high school and bus terminal

LIVINGSTONE Shire councillor Glenda Mather is going to have a busy day today.

Cr Mather has put forward a number of items on the agenda for the Livingstone Shire Council ordinary meeting including a proposed plaque for war animals.

She has asked for a 30cm square bronze plaque to honour the war animals who have sacrificed their lives and served along their human partners in wars and conflicts.

Cr Mather is also putting forward a notice of motion in relation to a high quarterly water reading at a Livingstone address and for council to discontinue the interest charges as a one off consideration.

The highly-contested idea for a high school at Emu Park will be presented too.

Cr Mather has stated "that due to the growing population at the southern end of the Capricorn Coast, Council liaise with the state government, to investigate all suitable land sites to identify the most suitable for a future high school in the Emu Park area, which will cater for future demand, and the area of land it will require”.

"Further, as part of the investigation, a survey be conducted in the anticipated catchment area for students to establish the current numbers.

"It is imperative a suitable site for a school be investigated and secured now, while the choice of sizeable acreage is still available, land prices are still reasonable, and before urban sprall makes central locations more difficult.”

The Taranganba School proposed bus terminal will also be under fire by Cr Mather as she will question why the project was given so much urgency three years ago, yet no work has been carried out.

"Family vehicles were parking in convenient, rather than safe places to collect children, and bus setdowns were confined,” she wrote.

"Due to safety issues involved, and the urgency to improve the traffic movements, the adjoining property owner was given a matter of weeks to construct an alternate, temporary property entrance until the new road and bus terminal was built.

"Despite the fact the school population is continuing to show steady growth, no work has been carried out to construct the new road and the terminal.”

She will also question what forward planning and budget allocation has been provided to undertake and complete the intended works.