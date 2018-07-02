Councillor turns cake making hobby into award winning art

ICING ON THE CAKE: Drew Wickerson's R2D2 cake that won first for Novelty Cake and took out overall Grand Champion.

COUNCILLOR by day, cake maker by night.

Rockhampton Regional Council division six councillor Drew Wickerson has turned his hobby into an award-winning achievement.

Last month, Cr Wickerson entered an Star Wars themed cake of the robot, R2D2, in the Rockhampton Agricultural Show.

To his surprise, Cr Wickerson took out the Novelty Cake award and overall, was awarded Grand Champion.

The Environment and Sustainability Councillor has been cake making more seriously for the past five years.

"You always make stuff for your kids but that wasn't as elaborate,” he said.

His first serious cake was for a friend's 40th, in a Doctor Who theme with the blue police box, Tardis.

Next thing he knew, Cr Wickerson had made "20 or 30 cakes”.

Last year, he had the pleasure of making an old school friend's wedding cake.

It was a 1957 Chev with all the bells and whistles "including seats and steering wheels”.

But the real showstopper was - it had working headlights and tail lights.

All of the cake was edible except for the lights themselves.

"It's always going to be a favourite,” Cr Wickerson said.

Another favourite is a Game of Thrones themed cake for a New Year's Eve party at Fern's Hideaway in Yeppoon.

The dragon cake had mechanisms inside that allowed for fire to come out the dragon's mouth.

Among the highlights is also the R2D2 cake, and not just because of its award winnings.

"I liked the one at the show, it was difficult,” Cr Wickerson said.

"I didn't really know what I was going to do with it to start with but I got there.”

It was the first time Cr Wickerson had entered a cake in the show.

He was pushed to enter by a local cake maker and one of his constituents.

"She went out of her way on a number of occasions to encourage me strongly to me enter and I couldn't keep ignoring her,” he said.

He went into the show with no expectations of any awards at all.

"I was really surprised to see it won it's section but also grand champion,” Cr Wickerson said.

"I was very humbled.

"I went in it really to support the traditional part of the show.”

Coming from an architectural and model making background, Cr Wickerson said he has been able to easily transfer his technical skills into cake making.

"You just sketch it, work out what you want to do, how you are going to do it,” he said.

While it is just a hobby for Cr Wickerson, he said he has a lot of fun doing it.

"It's a great pastime while you are focused on the next cake, it's a great release from day to day work,” he said.

"It gives you a momentary distraction.

"It's just a pastime for me, I only make for friends or people I know, it's not a big enterprise or money making for me.”

The most rewarding part for Cr Wickerson is "without exception everyone is excited to see a cake especially made for them”.

"Just seeing people beam when the see their cake for the first time,” he said..