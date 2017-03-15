Councillors choose quality over budget for Pilbeam Dr works

Pilbeam Drive has reopened to traffic, but Rockhampton Regional Council will soon reseal the road.

IT'S SET to be marketed as one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but Mount Archer's Pilbeam Dr hasn't had a road reseal since at least 1986.

Heavy machinery traversing the road during the Cyclone Marcia reconstruction hasn't helped the surface.

Yesterday, Rockhampton Regional Council's infrastructure committee debated the appropriate solution, eventually choosing a pricier option than the officer's recommendation with hopes it would have a longer lifespan.

A report presented to councillors said the asphalt surface had held up well, but the 5.2km stretch of road needed to be resealed.

The proposed works would be scheduled to be finished after the footpath works.

Councillors were given five treatment options, with prices ranging from $250,000 to $1.25 million.

Work continues on repairing the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia to Pilbeam Drive. Cr Tony Williams takes a look at work being undertaken to reduce the chance of future land slips. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK010816cpilbeam6

A 14mm PMB seal and 7mm spray seal at a total cost of $325,000 was suggested by officers.

That treatment would have provided good skid resistance and waterproofing, as well as controlling cracked surfaces and low tyre noise.

However, the spray seal would not last as long as an asphalt treatment, which was expected to last about 20 years.

Councillors were told a single or double coat of asphalt would solve problems with the condition of the road after the heavy reconstruction work.

The asphalt options were more costly and would require other works in the region to be delayed to stay within budget.

Councillor Ellen Smith said the Mount Archer Activation Plan would see the area become more popular.

"When it's well and truly open and people are going up there a lot more, there will be a hell of a lot more traffic,” she said.

Work continues on repairing the damage caused by Cyclone Marcia to Pilbeam Drive. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK010816cpilbeam2

"I'm just worried if we do a minor job, we're going to have to go back again.”

Councillor Rose Swadling raised a similar concern.

"The amount of money that's already been spent there, I'd like to see the thing properly done so we can walk away and not have the worry of the wear and tear and excessive use,” she said.

As they agreed on selecting the more expensive option, councillors were told "something's got to give” in the budget and a higher cost treatment would mean deferring other works.

The committee resolved to complete a 14mm PMB seal in the 2016/17 financial year and a 40mm asphalt seal be completed in 2017/18.

The total cost will come to $1.25 million. The committee also requested a further report on road safety for pedestrians, cyclists and traffic on the upgraded road.