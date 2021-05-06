Councillors debate for two hours over boundary signage

Livingstone Shire Councillors are considering whether or not to install entry signs on the local government boundary and in the town of Marlborough.

Signs saying ‘Welcome to Livingstone’ are proposed for the Isaac region boundary on the Bruce Highway, as well as on Emu Park Road and Yeppoon Road near Rockhampton.

But there are concerns that planned widening of Yeppoon Road may impact sign plans in that location.

A previous ordinary council meeting on March 16 determined signs should only proceed at three locations and not on the northern Rockhampton region border, due to the pending boundary review.

The other proposed signage at Marlborough includes plans for big white letters spelling out the town’s name, but there’s on option with a bull statue and one without.

Another one is a ‘You’re Wanted’ sign, with a picture of a cow with sunglasses pointing at readers.

The council has already spent $56,000 on one of the signs for design and sheet metal, which won’t be recovered if the proposal is rejected.

The issue led to a two-hour debate in a special council meeting on May 4.

The options are either:

1. Endorse proposed signage design concepts and proceed with manufacturing and delivery of said signage

2. Continue with the project but with more limited signage in lieu of place-related improvements within the township

3. Forego signs altogether in lieu of place making improvements

4. Forego all improvements and return the assigned funds to Works for Queensland or, if possible, reassign to other Livingstone Works for Queensland projects

If options three or four are chosen, the Department of Transport and Main Roads will install its own signage.

Marlborough sign with cow.

Marlborough sign without cow.

Proposed turn-off sign from Bruce Highway.

Marlborough sign.

Councillors discussed how funding would come from the Works For Queensland program with a $40,000 provision for welcome signage and $100,000 for signage in Marlborough.

The council was assigned $100,000 for the Livingstone Shire boundary signs.

Councillor Glenda Mather told the meeting she spoke to Marlborough locals who were not in favour of signage,and said it was better used for other things.

This is despite a council survey showing residents were generally in favour of the proposed signs.

Councillor Andrea Friend said it was a difficult decision, but was the only one voting in favour of proceeding with the signs at this point in time.

“This has been a very, very difficult decision and the circumstances have been extraordinary,” she said.

“To throw that $56k away, my conscious cannot do it, and that’s the only reason why I’m moving this and I’m voting for it.”

Mayor Andy Ireland said the survey and Cr Mather’s conversations were conflicting and he was not convinced on what the residents actually wanted.

“I don’t know what the people of Marlborough want. Some of you around the table might be convinced, but I’m not,” he said.

Councillors later voted in favour of closing the meeting and laying the matter on the table for another date.

Proposed Livingstone Shire Council signs.