Councillors defer talks on Livingstone Shire name change

Mayor Bill Ludwig and his fellow councillors have deferred the discussion on a Livingstone Shire name change.

Mayor Bill Ludwig and his fellow councillors have deferred the discussion on a Livingstone Shire name change.

A NAME change for Livingstone Shire won’t be something that is decided by the current crop of councillors.

The issue was again on the agenda this week, this time at a council briefing session.

Mayor Bill Ludwig (pictured) said councillors deferred the discussion to leave the matter in the hands of the next council, given the short amount of time left before local government elections are held in March.

A possible name change has been something councillors have discussed numerous times previously.

“It’s that one that we’ve looked at for a long time,” Cr Ludwig said.

“It’s one of those things when you get into the last six months (of a council term) and also in the lead-up to Christmas, people have enough other things to think about.”

Cr Ludwig favours a name change.

“I’ve always been very clear that a name like Capricorn Coast Regional Council would certainly be a more appropriate identifier of where we are geographically,” he said.

“But, one of the processes you go through if you are going to have a change, is substantial community consultation.”

Cr Ludwig said a report had previously indicated that a name change would not be an expensive exercise.

“We worked out you could do it for under $20,000.”