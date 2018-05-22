Councillors discuss land reconfiguration at Alton Downs

A lot on Nine Mile road has been put forward to be split into two.

A PARCEL of land at Alton Downs is set to be divided into two.

Councillors discussed an application yesterday for the reconfiguration of one lot in two lots at Lot 3 Nine Mile Rd, Alton Downs.

The area of the site is 15.842 hectares in a rural zone.

Surrounding the lot, land sizes are around four hectares up to 17 hectares.

The application is for one lot to be eight hectares and one to be 7.42.

The smaller lot will utilise the existing access on Nine Mile road with a new access proposed for the larger lot.

Water supply to the two allotments will be accommodated through on-site two 21,000 litre tanks and two existing bore holes.

It was recommended this application be approved in which all councillors agreed on.