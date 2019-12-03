Councillors get along this time

THEY weren’t cracking Christmas bonbons but Livingstone Shire councillors were cracking the odd joke and engaging in some light-hearted banter at Tuesday’s meeting.

The mood in the room was noticeably different to that of a fortnight ago when tensions boiled over and Mayor Bill Ludwig ejected councillor Glenda Mather on conduct grounds.

Before being booted out of the meeting that day, a fired up Cr Mather told the mayor she was going to report him for bullying.

But Tuesday’s proceedings were civil, particularly between Crs Ludwig and Mather, and there were no arguments, raised voices, or warnings for improper councillor behaviour. Cr Mather’s only gripe at the morning tea interval, albeit stated to a journalist, was that she had a headache.