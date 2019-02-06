Councillors move to lessen application fee for new quarry

The design plans for an application for a quarry at Marlborough that is in discussion with Livingstone Shire Council.

AN APPLICATION for a quarry in Marlborough has been proposed to Livingstone Shire Council.

Extractive Industry Solutions Geotechnical and Geologic Consultancy, Emerald, are the consultants for the application, which was lodged for the quarry to be at Lot 1668 Marlborough Rd and Lot 1 Bundesen Rd, Marlborough.

The application has not reached the lodgement stage yet but is for the development permit of a material change of use for an extractive industry, submitted on November 21, 2018.

The consultancy has had various pre-lodgement meetings with council officers to discuss the details of the application and the associated fees.

The development is expected to occur in an area of 19.07ha inclusive of the internal driveway, extraction area and buffer areas.

There will be a vegetated buffer zone and bushfire clear zone, both 20m wide respectively, to comply with council planning schemes and environmental practices.

The application also includes a haul road which will be 4.6km long with a 20m wide corridor, a processing and stockpiling area and an extraction area.

Councillors yesterday discussed lessening the application fee as it was calculated on a per hectare of site area charge.

Compared against other applications and fees of similar activities, the fee was reduced from $48,530 to $20,000.

It was noted in the agenda that following discussions, the proposal was suitable on the subject site in terms of minimal impacts on amenity or surrounding properties given the isolated location and minimal impact on the road network as it would join onto a State-controlled road.

It was determined the scale of the development did not warrant the calculated application fee of $48,530.

Therefore, on this basis, it was recommended to reduce the application fee in line with other applications to $20,000.

This would afford approximately 130 hours of officer time (combined over various units) to process, assess and decide the application.

The motion was moved.