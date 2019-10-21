Menu
Right next door to the Yeppoon Lagoon, at Livingstone Shire Council's headquarters, two councillors will continue their fight for change.
Councillors ramp up fight for internal change

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
21st Oct 2019 6:00 PM
COUNCILLORS Adam Belot and Glenda Mather are expected to be vocal at Tuesday’s Livingstone Shire Council meeting as they push for internal change.

Both want to see council procedures amended to allow for notices of motion and questions on notice to be included on meeting agendas.

Cr Belot has gone to great lengths to champion change, even lodging a petition with the council.

Notices of motion are a way that councillors can show an intention to do something at a particular meeting.

An advantage of giving notice is that interested people are made aware of the motion on the agenda and therefore have time to consider its implications.

Last week Cr Belot, via The Morning Bulletin’s coverage, signalled his intention to raise the issue of the reduction in shark drumlines on the Capricorn Coast at this week’s meeting.

He said he would ask councillors to support a motion that sees Livingstone write to both state and federal governments demanding change after the coast’s drumlines were reduced from 49 to just seven.

But Cr Belot’s intentions do not appear on Tuesday’s ordinary council agenda, nor do they feature on the late council agenda for this day, so he will raise them in urgent business.

If they did appear on an agenda, it would give all councillors a “heads up”, allowing them to conduct their own research on the matter while at the same time advising the public about what was set to be discussed at the council table.

Other matters set to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting include Livingstone’s quarterly budget review.

