Councillors recognised for their long standing efforts

SOMETHING is in the water keeping councillors around at Rockhampton Regional Council. Five out of eight councillors are to receive long service certificates.

It was moved at the council meeting that mayor Margaret Strelow and councillor Rose Swadling would attend the Local Government Association of Queensland's Annual Conference at Cairns in October where they will receive their awards.

Cr Strelow will be awarded a long service 15 years for her 18 years of service and Cr Swadling will receive extensive long service for her 25 years.

Cr Strelow and Cr Swadling have also been appointed as delegates at the annual state conference and will have voting rights for Rockhampton Regional Council.

Cr Cherie Rutherford, Cr Tony Williams and Cr Ellen Smith are also eligible to receive certificates for their 15 years of long service, to be awarded at a local meeting.