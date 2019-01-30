Tribunal rejects pay rise for mayor

HOW much is Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker's time worth?

Councillors appealed to the Remuneration Discipline Tribunal ahead of the 2019 remuneration determination to ask for consideration on Cr Baker's salary.

At the council's January meeting, councillors voted to accept a pay increase of 2.1 per cent, which will come into effect on July 1.

Deputy mayor Kelley Vea Vea said councillors had not taken pay rises in the past when council staff were in negotiations over pay.

Isaac councillors had made representations to the tribunal for a pay rise for Cr Baker and Central Highlands Regional Council mayor Kerry Hayes.

The submission pointed out that Isaac's geographical spread of more than 50,000sq km and population of more than 30,000 residents and non-residents with a diverse set of industries meant Cr Baker was required to attend more events than allocated for in the part-time role.

Their submission proposed that councils be divided into category 3A (current category three) and 3B.

Under the new proposal the Isaac mayor would be remunerated in line with category 4 mayors while the deputy mayor and councillors would remain at the category 3A level.

A report from the tribunal said while Isaac council acknowledged category 4 mayors are not considered full-time, Isaac considered that increase the minimum warranted.

The report said Cr Baker was being remunerated at a level similar to at least five councils with an area about one-fifth the size, with a smaller population when taking into account Isaac's resident and non-resident population.

Isaac's argument was that additional work is required for its mayor because of the resources and agriculture sector and the contribution it makes to the Queensland economy.

However, the tribunal turned down their request because there were too many new tribunal members, reluctant to "tinker at the edges" of existing categories without more detailed information.

Deputy mayor Kelly Vea Vea said this was not the first time they'd attempted to secure a pay rise for the Isaac mayor; however, the response received this time was the most comprehensive reason given. "I think that is a reflection on the really comprehensive submission we put in," she said. "I think the feedback was quite encouraging."

The issue will be reassessed at the four-yearly review conducted by the tribunal this year.

Remuneration

Mayor: $130,584

Deputy Mayor: $75,454

Councillor: $69,372