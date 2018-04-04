Councillors split on affects of proposed Rocky quarry

A SAND quarry and transport depot proposal divided Rockhampton councillors yesterday, who feared noise, traffic flow and its location would negatively impact residents.

If approved, an existing transport depot would be expanded on the 18.5ha Pink Lily site, and a quarry developed for a "small-scale” earth moving company's use.

Two councillors voted down the proposal for two lots on Nine Mile Rd during yesterday's Rockhampton Regional Council Planning and Regulatory meeting.

The development would intercept plans for the proposed $1.5 billion Rockhampton Ring Road, which if approved would pass through the middle of the property.

An aerial view of the proposed site on Nine Mile Rd. Shayla Bulloch

The 22km project would provide a western link of the Bruce Hwy to the west of Rockhampton, with links into Capricorn Hwy, Ridgelands Rd, Alexandra St and Yaamba Rd.

The existing transport depot currently operates on the site with preliminary plans to develop a 900sq m pit on the western side.

The initial application was lodged in July 2017 before requests for more information were implemented and extra time given for council deliberation.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford aired her concerns of flooding in the plain area after witnessing devastation from water flow in 2017.

An artist's impression of the proposed expanded truck depot and new sand quarry in Pink Lily. Shayla Bulloch

Planning officer, Bevan Koelmeyer, assured councillors they would "never support something that would put people at risk” saying 1.8m of water per second travelled through the area in floods.

Despite the numbers, Cr Rutherford said "we have seen the damage with trees and fences, those numbers don't change but we have seen the damage”.

Around 10 vehicle trips were expected to travel from the depot each day with Cr Drew Wickerson highlighting the noise and dust concerns for nearby residents.

The quarry would extract less than 5000 tonnes of sand each year with plans in place to screen off the site from road-view.

The only submission against the project was from a neighbour adjacent to the site.

Despite Cr Wickerson's concerns, planners dismissed them saying the site was at least 500m from the nearest neighbour and proposed monitoring techniques to keep tabs on vehicles travelling through.

"We could engage applicants in evidence of truck movements and noise monitoring to ensure it is within standards and it's not causing a nuisance,” Mr Koelmeyer said.

Cr Ellen Smith also voiced issues with morning noise, but mayor Margaret Strelow said the 6am start time was acceptable for the area the site was in.

"It's not as though it's in the middle of a residential areas, it has neighbours but it's some distance away,” Cr Strelow said.

After lengthy discussion, Cr Strelow moved the proposal with Cr Neil Fisher as her seconder.

Cr Wickerson and Cr Rutherford did not vote in its favour and Cr Rose Swadling took part in discussion without voting.