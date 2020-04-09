Councillors sworn in, but not before false alarm

Livingstone Shire’s new council will have to wait to be sworn in.

Livingstone Shire’s new council will have to wait to be sworn in.

LIVINGSTONE Shire’s new council was officially sworn in this morning, but not before a false alarm.

The council’s live-stream broadcast of Thursday’s official Declaration of Office Ceremony was scheduled for 9am, but shortly after 8am the authority sent out notification that the event was postponed.

“Please be advised that Livingstone Shire Council’s Official Declaration of Office ceremony has been delayed as the councillor votes have not been formally declared by ECQ (Electoral Commission Queensland) as of yet,” a council statement said.

“A media alert will be released once a new date has been scheduled for the ceremony to take place.”

The media and the public did not have to wait long.

At 8.48am the council sent out notification that the ceremony was back on.

“We’re back on for the livestream about 9am!” Livingstone’s Facebook page announced.

“Apologies for the false alarm.”

During the ceremony, new mayor Andy Ireland was the first to be sworn in.

Then the make-up of the new council, although expected, was officially revealed.

Councillors took their oaths in this order - Adam Belot, Pat Eastwood, Andrea Friend, Nigel Hutton, Tanya Lynch and Glenda Mather.

Queenslanders went to the local government polls on March 28 and while some new councils did not have to wait as long to be sworn in, there was a delay with vote counting for Livingstone.

New mayor Andy Ireland succeeds Bill Ludwig.

The new councillors are Andrea Friend and Tanya Lynch, while the others retained their positions.