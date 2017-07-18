Councillors to decide fate of historic Livingstone Shire site

Councillors will decide once and for all if the old Mount Chalmers School building will be sold with funds going back into the Mt Chalmers facilities.

THE future of a historic site, job-creating projects and council's property portfolio are all up for discussion during the Livingstone Shire Council's meeting today.

Councillors will also receive councillor Adam Belot's buy local plan, which pushes local subcontractors, suppliers and consultants be selected for goods and services.

Below is a brief breakdown of five things in council today:

1. Buy local:

Cr Adam Belot will introduce a plan to modify council's procurement process to ensure locals are selected for goods and services during tender evaluations for capital operational and capital works projects.

He requests a report be provided to council as part of the Procurement Transformation Project advising of the necessary policy changes needed.

Livingstone Shire councillor Adam Belot. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK030114sliving1

2. Mount Chalmers School precinct:

Council will decide whether to sell the "old” Mount Chalmers School site and reinvest proceeds in retained public land for the community's benefit.

A council report suggests this is the preferable outcome following investigations and public meetings.

The following will be discussed in closed session:

3. Round 2 Works for Queensland Program:

The Queensland Government program supports councils in job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure projects.

The 2017-19 program budget totals $200 million over two years.

Each eligible local government will receive a base allocation of $1 million, with an additional notional allocation based on unemployment data.

4. Council's Property Portfolio:

The sale of vacant residential land at 5-7 Golding St, Emu Park.

5. Svendsen Rd:

Completion of upgrade works will be discussed.