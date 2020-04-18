Councillors told they’ll have to work harder

The new 2020 team of Livingstone Shire councillors (from left) Glenda Mather, Adam Belot, Andy Ireland, Tanya Lynch, Nigel Hutton, Pat Eastwood and Andrea Friend.

THE smell of change is in the air in Livingstone Shire, not just in terms of leadership but also with the way the council will operate moving forward.

At a post-election meeting under new mayor Andy Ireland on Thursday, the ship set sail on a new course.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of scrapping fortnightly ordinary meetings.

These meetings will instead be held monthly from now until December, on the third Tuesday of each month.

Before agreeing to the change, councillors were told by the Mayor that such a move would result in a shift in expectations.

Cr Ireland said monthly ordinary meetings could also mean they went for a whole day, rather than a few hours.

“If we have the two meetings per month process, we (also) have a number of meetings around budget, which Cr (Nigel) Hutton pointed out is about 11,” Cr Ireland said.

“We’ve also got a number of other meetings in terms of briefing sessions.

“Your workload is going to be significantly more, bearing in mind two at the table will have portfolios that you’ll be far more active in than you have been before.

“You’re going to be working harder, councillors, and that’s also my expectation of you, that you will be working ­harder.

“So just bear that in mind when you put your hand up to vote, whichever way you’re going to go.”

Crs Glenda Mather and Adam Belot asked, if between now and December it was felt that councillors were not dealing with “the appropriate business”, would there be scope to change the monthly meeting structure if it was deemed not to be working.

Acting chief executive Brett Bacon said this could happen and amendments could be made.

Originally the idea of the ordinary meetings being held on the first Tuesday of each month was flagged but after discussion it was decided the third would be more suitable for receiving financial reports.

“It’s crucial in my view that we’re looking at current financial statements,” Cr Ireland said.

“So we need to amend the date to accommodate the finance side of the council.”

Councillors were also given the option of having standing committees (subcommittees) or portfolios.

They went with the latter and appointments were yet to be made.