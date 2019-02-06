Menu
Councillors vote to move time of meetings

vanessa jarrett
by
6th Feb 2019 4:16 PM
COAST Council meetings will be starting a bit earlier from now on.

Livingstone Shire Councillors discussed yesterday amending the start time for the ordinary council meetings from 9am to 8.30am.

The agenda noted "it is being recommended that the start time be moved forward to 8.30am to accommodate for other commitments that Councillors have and still allow for them to attend the full Council meeting.”

This change would be effective for the rest of 2019 and a public notice will be advertised.

This new time would be separate to the next meeting in March.

It was lodged for the 9am Tuesday March 5 meeting to begin at 10.30am on Monday March 4 as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are unavailable to attend at the scheduled time.

Both motions were moved.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

