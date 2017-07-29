29°
Rocky council's $1M land bailout to save town

Amber Hooker
| 29th Jul 2017 5:50 AM Updated: 7:53 AM
MEGA PURCHASE: The Rockhampton Regional Council have bought land in the Mount Morgan area which was earlier earmarked for auction.
MEGA PURCHASE: The Rockhampton Regional Council have bought land in the Mount Morgan area which was earlier earmarked for auction. Contributed

"INNOCENT investors" have been saved from a potential property nightmare after Rockhampton Regional Council snapped up more than $1million of Mount Morgan real estate.

Mayor Margaret Strelow yesterday said council stepped in and bought 68 blocks for $1.039million that were earmarked for development.

Grays Online offered a number of blocks for online auction in January.

The sale was touted as the historic town's first land release in 110 years.

However, the move set off alarm bells at city hall with Cr Strelow promptly issuing a buyer-beware warning that the blocks did not meet the particular area's minimum 4000msq size requirement for residential development.

Details of the April 7 purchase came to light this week after checks of a property website.

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow.
Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow. Allan Reinikka ROK160617astrelow

"Council expects to reconfigure the parcels to larger sizes and then resell them," Cr Strelow explained yesterday.

"We weighed up the potential for innocent people to be caught out and the potential for reputational damage to the Mount Morgan property market.

"We could have found ourselves in the same situation as Livingstone Shire Council with the old Marlborough township a few years ago and felt that early intervention was the best solution.

"Any potential court case would have been expensive and drawn out.

"These parcels were sold by the former Mount Morgan Shire Council so Council felt some form of responsibility that they ended up on the market."

The move follows recent changes in the regulations around how septic systems are managed.

Given Mount Morgan's soil type, there were concerns a normal-sized residential block could not accommodate the requirements.

Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon.
Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon. Chris Ison ROK160115ccouncil4

RRC chief executive officer Evan Pardon explained council was going to re-size the blocks to enable housing.

The Mount Morgan township is undergoing a $1.06 million facelift, with the CBD streetscape works expected for completion by December this year.

The improvements include heritage features, colourful gardens, improved paths and picnic shelters.

The Mt Morgan streetscape revitalisation project is aimed to be completed by the end of 2017.
The Mt Morgan streetscape revitalisation project is aimed to be completed by the end of 2017. Rockhampton Regional Council

Carbine Resources are also expected to inject new life into the historical township as their $80million Mount Morgan Gold-Copper Mine project draws ever-closer to reality.

The build is expected to create 120 construction jobs to be sourced from the Central Queensland workforce, with a further 70 operations jobs required once complete.

READ | Loads of job as Mount Morgan $80 million mine reaches major milestone

The mine is expected to inject a further $40 million each year into the local economy across its potential 20 year life.

The Rockhampton agent involved in the land subdivision told The Morning Bulletin earlier this year he believed these projects would attract investor interest in the Mount Morgan, Gracemere and Rockhampton areas.

Although the purchased allotments are near the proposed Mount Morgan Gold-Copper Mine, Mr Pardon made clear there was no correlation between the projects.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  grays online investors mount morgan rockhamption regional council

