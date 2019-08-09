'It's a joke': Decision on council's controversial Adani ban

GONE TOO FAR? Adani mine protesters gather to support Mayor Katie Milne and the council for their hard stance on the project in 2017.

A COUNCIL decision led by the colloquially named Rainbow Four to ban companies involved with Indian mining giant Adani could be reversed next week.

Currently, no business that has performed any work on the Carmichael coalmine in Central Queensland is eligible to be contracted for Tweed Shire Council projects.

Councillor James Owen will put forth a rescission motion at next Thursday's council meeting indicating he wants the decision overturned.

Cr Owen will also put up a motion the council amends its current position that would-be contractors must advise the council whether or not they have worked on the Carmichael coalmine.

"It is a joke. It's just another example of council getting involved in things we don't need to be," Cr Owen said.

"Say we want to go to tender to raise the wall on Clarrie Hall Dam (near Uki), we have to exclude really good tenders because they are working on the Adani mine.

"Our reputation is already laughable with a lot of the decisions made by those four (councillorsKatie Milne, Chris Cherry, Ron Cooper and Reece Byrnes)."

The Liberal Party-affiliated councillor said political ideology was getting in the way of the council performing its duties.

He said he had residents come to him concerned about the council's stance on businesses that took up work on the controversial Queensland mine.

"You focus on your course strength and that is the problem with these other councillors, they are focused on ideology and politics," he said.

"It comes down to rates, roads and rubbish and I will say that until I am blue in the face.

"Council does do a lot more than just that, but it does not do Adani."

Cr Owen said he believed he would have the support of fellow councillors Warren Polglase and Pryce Allsop, but conceded he would need one member of the Rainbow Four to change their mind.

Cr Byrnes was a possible defector mentioned by Cr Owen.

He said he would be interested to see if the Labor-affiliated councillor would "slide into line along with his federal leader (Anthony Albanese) and the state leader in Queensland (Annastacia Palaszczuk)" on the Adani issue.

With news the Tweed council's position could change, Adani has spoken out against "activists" whose actions they say are resulting in "livelihoods being threatened".

"After a nine-year journey that involved multiple robust scientific studies and legal challenges, the Carmichael project now has the necessary approvals in place and is under construction delivering jobs and opportunities for regional Australia," an Adani spokesperson said.

"We think it is only reasonable that Australian companies like our contractors and their employees are afforded the opportunity to go about their legal business without their livelihoods being threatened by activists."