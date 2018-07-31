Council's demand for recycled materials set to skyrocket

RECYCLED infrastructure will likely become an increasingly common fixture in the Mackay region in coming years.

It's hoped companies in the region will step up to meet the increased demand, both in Mackay and across Queensland.

Mackay Regional Council already uses recycled materials, including plastic, for a variety of infrastructure in the community.

One of the recycled stairways at Grasstree Beach. Contributed

That includes stairs, boardwalks and signage, to the delight of the Keep Queensland Beautiful campaign, part of the Queensland Litter Prevention Alliance.

It's given a shout-out to Mackay council on its Facebook page.

"More councils and Queensland Government projects should use recycled plastic materials," the post read.

"High-5 to Mackay Regional Council."

Crushed glass was used in this construction behind council's Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Paget. Contributed

When asked what plans the council had for the use of recycled materials for infrastructure into the future, Councillor Karen May said procuring sustainable products was a key focus in the 2017-22 Environmental Sustainability Strategy.

"Council plans to increasingly seek recycled products into the future while encouraging new local industries to provide these products," she said.

"Recycled plastic products perform exceptionally well, particularly in our harsh coastal environment.

"They also help to reduce waste going to landfill.

A recycled plastic directional sign at Blacks Beach Spit. Contributed

The ramps at the Bluewater Trail and stairs at Blacks Beach and Sarina Beach are just a couple of pieces of infrastructure created from recycled plastic.

Mackay companies are also using crushed glass from the council's Material Recovery Facility for sandblasting and for bedding material in civil projects.

Cr May said there's the potential to create a "local circular economy" for recycled waste and recycled materials in the Mackay region.

It was added the council has been working with all of its departments to review strategies round waste, recycling and sustainable procurement.