Council’s five demands for power station closure process

The Banana Shire Council has voted to endorse five principles it would like to ensue in the lead up to the closure of the Callide power stations in the coming decades.

Chief executive officer Tom Upton told the council's ordinary meeting on April 28 the Callide B and Callide C power stations were set to close in the future due to scheduled end of life.

The Callide B station is set to wrap up its operations in 2028 and Callide C is projected to close in 2038.

"I think that council needs to adopt a position in terms of what happens to the community after this happens," Mr Upton said.

"We need to advocate strongly that the Queensland Government has a responsibility, in pursuing net zero emissions, to ensure it doesn't damage the community at the same time.

"We are facing a torrent of public opinion and policy that is pushing us towards renewable and alternative resources, away from coal.

"The impact on this community will be substantial. It will hurt us."

He said the council needed to 'make noise' and raise its concerns with the State Government and the power station operators CS Energy.

According to Mr Upton, the closure was a three stage process.

Firstly, the power station closes.

Secondly, there is a period after that closure before the third stage, which is where the site is used in the future.

He told the meeting there was no indication as to how long 'stage two' would go for, and that he was concerned about people's job security.

"We should still be talking about extending the life of the power station, which we shouldn't stop that," Mr Upton told the councillors.

"They are talking about a large number of alternative energy sources where the technology is not settled at this stage," such as with hydrogen and renewable storage and baseload technology.

"It may well be the way of the future and that's all well and good, but we are going there without having a clearly-defined and planned out alternative."

Mr Upton floated the idea of gas.

The CEO sought endorsement of the following five principles from council, if it can't get an extension to the life of the plant:

1.That the closure of Callide B and Callide C plants should happen concurrently with a plan for reinvestment and repurposing of the site.

2.That the future of the sites should include plans to maintain the skilled workforce locally; Banana Shire Council does not support de-skilling this community.

3. The impact on local businesses of the closure of Callide B and Callide C power stations need to be measured and an appropriate compensation package negotiated.

4. The Queensland Government and the Commonwealth Government need to honour their stated commitments to regional communities and provide incentives for new investment in the region which results in quality employment and business opportunities.

5. There needs to be honest communication from CS Energy with council on its future plans for the site at each of the three stages listed above.

According to Mr Upton, the power station closures were a result of a government decision and it had a responsibility to deal with the consequences of its decision.

Director of corporate and community services Vankata Peteti said there was existing infrastructure and the council could discuss how to transform these assets in a way that met the government's emissions targets without impacting the community.

"My view is a lot will change in terms of technology from now to 2028," Mr Peteti said.

"The problem for us is the lack of clarity in public policy."

Councillor Terri Boyce asked if they could add that the council rejected the closure of the power stations in the resolution, but mayor Neville Ferrier shook his head.

The CEO told the meeting that rejecting the closure was beyond the council's capacity.

Councillor Brooke Leo said there were constituents they represented that voted Labor and wanted renewable energy.

Deputy mayor Colin Semple spoke against Cr Boyce's proposal, and said adding a line stating the council's rejection of the closure would not do anything.

Mr Upton told the meeting there had been no official announcement of the power station's closure, though.

The council voted in favour of endorsing the CEO's five principles, but Cr Boyce's proposal wasn't added.

Councillor Phillip Casey was absent from the meeting.

The Callide A power station was decommissioned in the 2016/17 financial year.