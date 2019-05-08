Council's focus on new protections for historic buildings

LET'S DRINK TO THAT: Jim Ellrott and his daughters, Caitlin Ellrott and Hannah White, appreciate the heritage values of the former Rees R & Sydney Jones building in Rockhampton CBD .

CHANGES to Rockhampton Regional Council's planning scheme will focus on new protections for historic buildings.

Councillor Ellen Smith said the aim of the amendment was to preserve the historical character of the CBD for future generations.

"A wander through the streets of our CBD reminds us of how this city and region grew from 1855 to become what it is today,” she said.

Cr Smith said some of the buildings along Quay St were protected by the Queensland State Heritage Register.

"We believe it's very important to ensure those buildings and the character of the area isn't lost through demolition or inappropriate modifications, and that the style of the existing streetscape is maintained,” she said.

"That's why we want to introduce something called a Character Overlay Area, which protects the architectural heritage of the area.”

Cr Smith said community consultation was an essential aspect of the process involved with amending the planning scheme.

"We want to hear what individuals, community groups, business and developers in our region have to say about these changes,” she said.

Council will consider every submission and all will be given a formal response, and the scheme may be altered to reflect suggestions.

"Ultimately, the planning scheme is for the people who live here and it is designed to meet your needs,” Cr Smith said.

Visit engage.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au to make a submission or view more information.

And if you'd like to learn more about the region's history, contact the Rockhampton History Centre on 4936 8040.

Email enquiries@rrc.qld. gov.au