Council's four-pillar plan to get Rocky economy moving

THE time is right for developers to take advantage of a range of incentives and discounts from Rockhampton Regional Council.

The council today adopted a new Development Incentives Policy cutting up to 75% of infrastructure charges for new developments in particular areas.

The policy comes into effect at the start of August.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the policy was designed to get major projects off the ground sooner, with an eye on kickstarting the local economy.

"We've seen what happens in the wake of the mining downturn when economies are too reliant on a single sector and this policy deliberately targets a diverse range of industries to encourage new development and build resilience in our economy,” Cr Strelow said.

"Projects which would be considered for the incentives include Educational & Training Establishments; Medical & Health Services; Aged & Retirement Facilities and Destination Tourism Facilities.”

Cr Ellen Smith said the previous policy had been successful, contributing to a surge in building and construction activity.

"The former concessions and Incentives Policy saw more than 30 incentive applications lodged with Council over a three year period,” Cr Smith said.

"Overall it led to a total of more than $1.4 million being refunded to developments which was money put back into getting those projects up and running.

"The current policy is being extended to the end of July to ensure developers are aware of the upcoming change,” Cr Smith said.

The new policy will apply to development applications lodged with Council on or after August 1st 2017 and on or before 31 December 2019.

For further information on the concession, go to www.rrc.qld.gov.au/PlanningBuilding/Development-Incentives