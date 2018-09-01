Council's industrial hub promises business growth on coast

BUSINESS PRECINCT: Livingstone Shires new Business and Industry Park 'The Gateway' was officially launched by Mayor Bill Ludwig in 2014.

BUSINESS PRECINCT: Livingstone Shires new Business and Industry Park 'The Gateway' was officially launched by Mayor Bill Ludwig in 2014. Trish Bowman

THE Gateway Business and Industry Precinct is set to become a major investment attraction hub for our region.

In 2014 Livingstone Shire Council made a $3.5 million strategic investment to acquire 55 hectares of industrial land on the Yeppoon to Rockhampton Road.

At the time the council had a strategic vision to develop Capricorn Coast's first fully integrated business and industry precinct. From humble beginnings, in what was back then a depressed economic market, The Gateway Business and Industry Park was progressively established.

Four years down the track, with business confidence now returning, The Gateway is starting to really taking shape.

Seven lots have been sold and a cross-section of businesses have already begun to establish themselves to take advantage of the unique opportunities this purpose-built facility can provide.

Strategically master-planned, the development will eventually unfold over six stages. Each stage will include a variety of premium lots ranging in size from 2000sqm through to 2.3ha.

At present there are two stages available to choose from. Stage One is targeted toward businesses requiring offices, showrooms, "large format retail” and light industry facilities.

Stage Two can accommodate medium to general industry.

The site has its own purpose-built B-double-accessible transport hub already established, and the council has made provision for high-speed optic fibre broadband, town water connection and future access to industrial quality reuse water.

From small to medium and larger scale enterprises to higher impact uses, The Gateway offers the ability to tailor lots to meet the specific future needs of businesses and industry looking to establish here in our region.

A key element of the development's long-term success will be The Gateway's ability to provide a unique business and industry package that combines low development costs with the great lifestyle opportunities that the Capricorn Coast has to offer.

With long-term commercial and industrial growth naturally set to expand to take advantage of the Capricorn Coast's forecast positive growth, The Gateway will deliver both new and existing businesses a real competitive edge.

Importantly The Gateway will be a major job generator as it progressively grows to become a key investment attraction hub for both the Capricorn Coast and our region.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig