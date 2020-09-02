Council’s Keppel Kraken survey opens

THE community can now have its say officially on the Keppel Kraken safety debate.

Livingstone Shire Council has launched an online survey to gauge the community’s preference on a number of safety options being considered to improve the Yeppoon water play feature.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the Keppel Kraken was a popular tourism drawcard for the Yeppoon foreshore precinct but some elements of its design presented safety concerns for young children who use the facility.

“There are a number of hexagonal blocks that make up different sections within the waterpark play area, and they range from single levels, to multiple levels of approximately 1.5 metres,” Cr Ireland said.

“While the lower section of the children’s wet play area had soft fall installed on the surfaces of its blocks in 2018, there are still sections that require some method of protection for playground users.

“As a result, council resolved to establish a business case to explore several options of improved safety measures to ensure the facility operates smoothly while assisting in maximising the lifespan of the attraction.

“Some of the options residents will get to choose from include covering the tops and side of the hexagon blocks with soft fall, removal of levels of the blocks, or removing the blocks and replacing with seating and gardens, as well as water features.”

The council has included the estimated construction costs of these options for the community to consider when providing its feedback, to understand the impact on council’s future budget considerations.

“Please note that at this stage council has not secured external government funding for any of the options being considered,” Cr Ireland said.

“These works are an important step to ensure the safety of all children and families who regularly enjoy this wet play area and we encourage residents to jump online and have their say on what improvements they’d like to see carried out at the facility.

Visit the council’s online engagement platform, Get Involved, to take part in the survey at https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/

The survey is now open and will close on Friday, September 18.

