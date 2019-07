Council's list of River Fest free parking and road closures

Fantastic fireworks at the Rockhampton River Festival

Fantastic fireworks at the Rockhampton River Festival Narelle Birse

THIS year's Adani Rockhampton River Festival is just days away and the river front's Quay St is sure to be buzzing with plenty of busy activity from July 12-14.

Rockhampton Regional Council has released comprehensive guidelines about road closures and the streets that will affected by the Beef Capital's biggest festival yet.

RRC has released a detailed map regarding the road closures at Quay St this weekend. Rockhampton Regional Council

Road closures:

Lower Quay St carpark (215 Quay St - lower level only) closed from July 10 6am - July 16 11pm.

Quay St (Between Derby St and Denham Sts) closed from July 11 6am - July 16 11pm.

Lower Victoria Parade carpark (125 Victoria Parade - lower level only) closed by July 9 6am - July 15 11pm.

Denham St (Midway of Quay Lane to Quay St) closed from July 9 6am - July 15 11pm.

Quay St (Between Denham and Fitzroy St) closed from July 9 6am - July 16 11pm.

William St (Between Quay Lane to Quay St) closed from July 11 6am - July 15 11pm.

Victoria Parade (Cnr Victoria Parade and Fitzroy St - local traffic access only) closed from July 11 6am - July 15 5pm.

Quay Lane (Between Fitzroy St and Denham St) closed from July 11 12pm - July 15 5pm.

Quay Lane (Between William St and Derby St) closed from July 10 12pm - July 15 5pm.

Free parking will be available from July 9-16 at Pilbeam Theatre car park and Alma St car park.

Street parking patrols suspended from July 9-16:

Bolsover Street between Archer Street and Debry Street;

Archer Street between Alma Street and Victoria Parade;

William Street between Alma Street and East Street;

Derby Street between Alma Street and East Street; and

Alma Street between Fitzroy Street and Debry Street.

Festival Opening Hours:

Friday July 12: 5pm - 10.30pm

Saturday July 13: 10am - 10.30pm

Sunday July 14: 10am - 4pm

There will be a number of attractions at this year's festival, including a Ferris Wheel, art exhibitions and instalments, cultural activities, food and market vendors, and music, stage and street performances.

For more information about the festival's events visit www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au.