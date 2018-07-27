Council's new development hub cutting building red tape

FUTURE developers are now able fast track their building plans with a new "one-stop shop" planned to cut council red tape.

Rockhampton Regional Council today introduced its Development Advice Centre set to provide easy and direct access to specialists from council's various development-related departments.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the Development Advice Centre will streamline the process for developers as well as builders and renovators.

"This is about cutting red tape and giving both industry and residents a faster and simpler way to get the answers they need all in the one spot," Mayor Strelow said.

"By streamlining advice from multiple departments into one process, we're making it easier for people to do business and getting them the answers they need sooner so they can get going sooner."

The centre will house numerous industry experts including planning, building and plumbing professionals to assist with enquiries.

Council's Chair of Planning and Regulatory Committee, councillor Ellen Smith said the centre can provide advice on everything from large industrial builds through to home renovations.

"The Development Advice Centre can assist with opening up a business and deciding on locations, home based businesses, industrial developments, commercial developments, building or renovating your home, building units and subdividing land," Cr Smith said.

"We are also working towards an electronic lodgement of applications where people can lodge straight from our website. These applications will then land directly into Council's system, cutting down the processing time and allowing us to begin the assessment of applications a lot quicker."

The Development Advice Centre is located on Level 2 of the Walter Reid Cultural Centre and is open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

To contact the DAC email developmentAdvice@rrc.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 22 55 77.