Council's to receive over $135000 to be waste levy-ready

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council and Livingstone Shire Council are set to receive more than $135,000 to get infrastructure at their waste disposal sites ready for the introduction of the waste levy on July 1, 2019.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said the councils would have a share of more than $5 million going to councils state-wide to go towards improvements at its waste facilities.

"Rockhampton council will use its grant at its Lakes Creek facility to upgrade its core weighbridge software and implement a new advanced driver-controlled station to accurately track the movement of waste at the facility," he said.

"Other improvements will include the installation of enhanced signage and barriers to assist with locals using the facility.

"The Palaszczuk Government has committed to making sure there is no extra cost for Queenslanders putting out their wheelie bin each week from the introduction of the waste levy. That commitment includes providing annual advance payments to councils of 105 per cent of the cost of municipal solid waste disposal.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the new waste levy would also lead to the creation of jobs, local waste management and resource recovery solutions, and market development, particularly in regional areas like Livingstone Shire.

"Livingstone Shire Council will use its grant to improve facilities at the Yeppoon landfill site, including for a new boom gate and upgrade to the IT software," Ms Lauga said.

Further information on grants at qld.gov.au/ wasterecovery.