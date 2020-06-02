Council’s wild dog warning for Rocky residents

WORRIED: A wild dog’s change in behaviour is causing concern for residents in parts of Berserker.

WORRIED: A wild dog’s change in behaviour is causing concern for residents in parts of Berserker.

A WARNING to residents of Berserker’s Water Street and Birdwood Park has today been issued following a number of wild dog sightings in the area.

Concerns have risen after numerous reports the dog had begun to stalk people walking through the Rockhampton suburb.

Planning and Regulatory spokeswoman and Councillor Ellen Smith admitted a change in the animal’s behaviour had caused some worry for people in the area.

“We have been aware of this animal for a little while, and have made numerous attempts to capture it,” said Cr Smith.

“Unfortunately, these attempts have been unsuccessful. Very recently the dog has started to stalk people in the area, so we are asking residents to be extra vigilant.

She urged residents to not approach the animal if it is encountered, however reports of any sightings should be made to Council immediately.

“It’s also very important to dispose of food properly and not create easy access to scraps for the dog. It is actually illegal to intentionally feed wild dogs.”

Councillor Smith said that the evolving situation proved a timely reminder on the safety protocols surrounding wild dogs.

“We shouldn’t run away from a wild dog if we feel threatened, and that we should keep an eye on our own dogs. The best course of action is to stand still at your full height and fold your arms across your chest.”

“Keep facing the dog and back away slowly – don’t wave your arms or run.

“If you have your own dog be vigilant when you’re out for a walk, and please make sure they’re not wandering or let out of the yard – wild dogs have been known to attack and kill domestic animals.

Cr Smith said Rockhampton Regional Council are in the process of erecting signs in the area to remind residents of the danger.

What you can do: