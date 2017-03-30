29°
COUNT DOWN: 7 sleeps until Harris Scarfe Rocky opens

Melanie Plane
| 30th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean will open the Rockhampton store next Thursday.
Harris Scarfe CEO Graham Dean will open the Rockhampton store next Thursday. Carmen Glenn Photography

THE COUNTDOWN for Harris Scarfe's Rockhampton store opening is well and truly on with just one week left until the major department store welcomes its first customers.

Since early January, workers have been transforming 2,300 sq m of floor space at major shopping centre Stockland Rockhampton into the region's first Harris Scarfe store.

Next Thursday, April 6, the green boards hiding the store from excited customers will come down to reveal a treasure trove of big name brands in homewares, manchester, cookware and apparel - at a great price.

Harris Scarfe have made a significant investment and commitment to the Rockhampton community, including creating more than 30 new retail roles in the area for locals.

Harris Scarfe
Harris Scarfe Carmen Glenn Photography

Harris Scarfe CEO, Graham Dean, said Queensland has always been an important market for the brand, and is really excited to be expanding the Harris Scarfe store network into 'vibrant' Rocky.

"There has been a great level of anticipation ahead of this store opening, so it's a very exciting time for Harris Scarfe,” Mr Dean said.

"We continue to look forward and implement new ways to engage and improve the customer experience, and we are very happy to be on that journey with the Rockhampton community.”

The new store, which will be the sixth for Queensland, will present a bright open space, wide aisles and feature Harris Scarfe's award winning wayfinding system, with specifically designed signage and product information hotspots creating an easier shopping experience for customers.

Rockhampton customers will shop through more than 50 credible and well known international and national brands including Scanpan, Tefal, Breville, Sunbeam, Sheridan, Tontine, Soren, Linen House, Bonds, Berlei, Triumph, Hush Puppies, Van Heusen, Tosca and Simply Vera by Vera Wang.

Stockland Rockhampton centre manager Andrew Provan said Harris Scarfe would fill a gap in the current Rockhampton retail market when it joins a strong stable of more than 180 retailers in the centre.

"As one of Australia's longest-trading department stores, Harris Scarfe has a strong reputation for offering great brands at great prices. We look forward to introducing this exciting new department store to our customers next week,” Mr Provan said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  harris scarfe rockhampton business stockland stockland rockhampton

Show your love for Four Paws at Community Dog Walk

Next weekend will see the organisation celebrate their love for animals in the form of their annual fundraiser, Community Dog Walk.

Emu Park's sky will come alive at Festival of Wind

SKY HIGH: Emu Park Festival of the Wind, Sunday March 3, 2016.

Giant kites, fireworks, markets, beach games and more

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

