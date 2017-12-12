Countdown begins for latest Star Wars film

Rebecca Flamank is excited for the midnight screening of the new Star Wars movie tonight.

REBECCA Flamank has been counting down the days for the release of her favourite film franchise for the last month.

She will be one of many die hard fans itching to grab the best seat in the house at Birch Carol and Coyle North Rockhampton tomorrow night at midnight.

A special midnight screening will be held for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Rockhampton woman said she snatched up a ticket to the event on the first day they were available.

She's had a passion for the franchise since she was a young girl and shared her love for the characters.

"I remember watching it with my auntie when it was on VHS tapes,” she said.

The women in the popular series, like Princess Leia, are a source of inspiration for her.

"The character of Leia is pretty relatable to a lot of people out there,” she said.

"All of the characters are incredible and so rich which makes it easy to relate to.”

The Rockhampton woman said she loves the storytelling and the world which has been created throughout the sci-fi series.

"It is such a vibrant world they have created that people can go exploring in,” she said.

Rebecca said she also admired the themes within the series such as coming of age.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi marks the last feature film of late actress Carrie Fisher who portrayed Princess Leia.

Rebecca reflected on the film star's contribution to the series and how audiences would react to her swan song.

"I think it will be emotional for everybody but I am very excited because she was such an amazing actress, she was so inspiring,” Rebecca said.

The film follows Luke Skywalker as he teams up with Leia and Rey on an adventure to uncover mysteries of the Force.

The latest installment stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill and Oscar Isaac.

Another session has been added for the midnight screening and tickets are still available.

THE MIDNIGHT SCREENING:

What: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Where: Birch Carol and Coyle North Rockhampton

When: Thursday, December 14 at 12:00am