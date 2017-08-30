COUNTDOWN: Council reveal when Statue Bay will re-open

STATUE Bay reconstruction is back in full swing with works now advancing simultaneously on both the upslope and seawall areas.

The works advancing are welcome news following extended delays caused by unforeseen variable ground conditions in the footing areas where the protective seawall is to be strengthened and extended.

Spokesperson from the Council engineering team said the downslope revetment wall required further extensive specialist geotechnical investigation following initial excavation for the footings.

"Despite previous expert advice, including geotechnical test drilling, excavation earlier this year revealed that the initial footing design would need to be reviewed and substantially changed at specific locations,” the spokesperson said.

"The further geotechnical investigations undertaken have enabled the designers to come up with a design solution that will ensure the new seawall is better able to withstand major cyclonic events in the future.

"These major works on both the downslope revetment wall as well at the upslope stabilization works cannot be rushed.

"It is absolutely vital that all works are carried out thoroughly to ensure the future safety of all road users and local residents.

Livingstone Shire Council manager Disaster Management, Recovery and Resilience Dave Mazzaferri, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams inspect the damage at Statue Bay.

The upslope works involve pinning and reinforcing the cliff face with soil nails and steel reinforced shotcrete where required to minimise the risk of future slippage and erosion.

The downslope works involve constructing a revetment wall along the ocean side of the road to contain the road and protect it from wave erosion along with reconstruction of the road.

Construction of sections of the revetment wall and earth embankment will advance while drilling for soil nails and placement of shotcrete will continue from the northern end.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said that while the specialist construction team would proceed as expeditiously as possible, Council appreciated and thanked the community for their continued patience while works were under way.

Forming part of the Capricorn Coast unique Tourist Drive and connecting Yeppoon to Emu Park via the Scenic Highway, the widened two lane road along with a shared pedestrian cycle-way is expected to reopen, subject to weather, around late December or early January.

Total cost of the project is expected to be about $16.5M with the majority funded under Federal and State Government joint disaster funding arrangements.

The current two-way detour will remain in place until construction is completed.