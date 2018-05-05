COUNTDOWN: Hundreds expected to make a splash at lagoon

The Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct will open today at 2pm with live music and fireworrks.

TODAY'S the day for Yeppoon residents to make a splash at the grand opening of the new coast lagoon.

Thousands are expected to enjoy the new $45 million facility which has been a vision for Livingstone Shire Council for nearly 20 years.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said the project would promote economic growth by attracting international and domestic tourists.

"This is a wonderful project for Yeppoon that has transformed the foreshore. The upgraded facilities and infrastructure are expected to increase tourism, attract new major events and providing affordable recreational opportunities to locals and tourists," Dr McVeigh said.

"The Capricorn Coast is a beautiful part of Australia, we hope that tourists will not only choose to come here but stay longer. The number of overnight visitors is expected to increase by up to 20 per cent or 30,000 people each year supporting economic development in the region.

"Importantly, this project also created 180 jobs during construction, and up to 20 ongoing jobs which means more families spending more, investing more and driving more jobs and confidence in the local community."

More than 2000 ice-creams are set to to be available for the kids as well as a free sausage sizzle, entertainment, activities and a fireworks display top conclude the night.

Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludiwg said the lagoon was something to be incredibly proud of and classed it "the best in Australia".

"As we've seen Stage 3, 4 and now 5 of the Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Revitalisation Project unfold in just over two-and-half-years, this world-class facility aptly completes this fantastic and major infrastructure development, dramatically transforming Yeppoon's foreshore," Mayor Ludwig said.

"The Queensland and Australian Governments must be commended for their exceptional support of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project and their joint investment in the critical infrastructure needed to further drive local job creation and enhance liveability for local residents.

"I must also thank all those who have played an active role in assisting to make this community vision a reality.

"From the Steering Committee, design teams, Project Management and Executive Leadership teams and builders, to the fantastic input and support from the wider community, everyone has put in a fantastic effort in delivering a truly world-class development," Mayor Ludwig said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said tourism is a key industry for the Capricorn Coast.

"Lagoon Precinct is the spectacular centrepiece of the broader $45 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project, which includes an infinity pool with stunning views over the Keppel Islands," Ms Landry said.

"The Coalition Government is proud to have supported this project in partnership with the Livingstone Shire Council and Queensland Government to make this grand vision a reality, which will encourage additional spending in the region.

"Forty-five cents in every dollar spent in Australia by international or local visitors is spent in regional areas, and this project will give visitors every opportunity to take advantage of the world-class sites nearby."

Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the entire Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Revitalisation Project will help further propel the Capricorn Coast's tourism industry.

"The Palaszczuk Government is incredibly proud to have invested $25 million dollars in to this once-in-a-lifetime development which will appeal to visitors and locals, and I congratulate the Livingstone Shire Council and the design specialists for delivering such a magnificent facility," Mrs Lauga said.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said there's been a real buzz in the community this week and it's great to hear so many people expressing their intention to come along and join in the celebrations of the official opening.

The Coalition Government invested $10 million in this project, with the Queensland Government contributing $25 million and Livingstone Shire Council providing $10 million.

Lagoon Grand Opening event

2pm- Event begins with BBQ, ice cream, giveaways & live music

3pm- Official opening ceremony begins

3.35pm- Unveiling of plaque and cutting of the ribbon

3.45pm- Cutting of 150 years Celebration Cake with slide show and brief speech

4pm- Ceremony concludes

7.15pm- Fireworks display

7.30pm- Event concludes