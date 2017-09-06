Countdown is on to nominate your business

Capricornia Business Awards 2016 People's Choice Award winners The Two Professors (second from left) Rory Cremin and Lachlan McMurtrie, presented by Mayor Bill Ludwig.

CENTRAL Queenslanders have two days left to shower their favourite business with love by nominating them for the People's Choice category in the Capricornia Business Awards.

Nominations are coming in thick and fast for the regions favourite businesses in the lead up to the grand event on November 3.

The Morning Bulletin Inside Sales/Acting Features Supervisor Carla Bailey said nominations could be made online at www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au and was open to anyone for the People's Choice Awards category.

"Nominations close on September 8 and businesses will need to receive at least four votes in order to be eligible to continue to the voting round,” she said.

"Once we have counted up the nominations for each business, successful businesses (with four or more nominations) will be listed on the website for the voting round between September 18 to 29.”

As well as the People's Choice category, Carla said businesses were also eligible to enter one of the other 10 categories of the Capricornia Business Awards.

She said other categories included Best New Business, Best Community Supporter, Best Small Business, Best Micro Business, Best National/International Export of Local Products and Services, Most Innovative Business, Best Staff Development, Best Customer Service, Best Tourism, Arts and Culture and Best Young Entrepreneur.

"Business can complete a nomination questionnaire from the website and their answers will be used in judging for an overall winner from that category according to a set criteria,” she said.

"Businesses are able to nominate for one of the other categories apart from People's Choice up to September 15.”

For more information or to nominate, visit www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au.

How to vote for People's Choice: Nominations close September 8

1. Go to www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au

2. Click on "Nominate your People's Choice business”

3. Complete the nomination form and submit.

4. Share the page and encourage others to nominate their favourite business.

How to nominate YOUR business: Nominations Close September 15

1. Go to www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au

2. Click on "Award Categories”

3. Select Category that best suits your business.

4. Complete nomination questionnaire and submit.