2017 Rocky River Run. The 2018 event will kick off this Sunday.
Countdown is on until 2018 7 Rocky River Run

vanessa jarrett
by
24th May 2018

BY 7AM tomorrow morning, Quay St will be a bustling place to be as crowds gather to take part in the 2018 7 Rocky River Run.

Debuted in 2008, this year is the 11th year the popular event will be run.

1700 runners have registered with prizes going to the largest team.

So far, the largest registered team is the Rockhampton Parkrun with 71 members followed by I'm Runnin' It with 52 and CQ Radiology with 45.

The event raises money for the Rockhampton community through charities including Ronald McDonald house and the prevention of youth suicide through R U OK?

The event has raised over $280,000 for the community and charity partners since its inception.

The run caters for all fitness levels, with events from 2km to the half marathon.

Road closures:

Between 5am and 12pm Sunday May 27 2018 the following roads will be closed to all traffic:

  • Sir Raymond Huish Drive Wandal between Lion Creek Road intersection and Hall Street.
  • Lion Creek Road Wandal between Sir Raymond Huish Drive and Hall Street.
  • Victoria Parade Rockhampton between North Street and Fitzroy Streets.
  • Quay Street Rockhampton between Fitzroy Street and Stanley Street.
  • East Street Rockhampton between Fitzroy Street and William Street.
  • Denham Street Rockhampton between East Street and Quay Street.
  • William Street Rockhampton between East Street and Quay Street.
