Countdown is on until 2018 7 Rocky River Run

BY 7AM tomorrow morning, Quay St will be a bustling place to be as crowds gather to take part in the 2018 7 Rocky River Run.

Debuted in 2008, this year is the 11th year the popular event will be run.

1700 runners have registered with prizes going to the largest team.

So far, the largest registered team is the Rockhampton Parkrun with 71 members followed by I'm Runnin' It with 52 and CQ Radiology with 45.

The event raises money for the Rockhampton community through charities including Ronald McDonald house and the prevention of youth suicide through R U OK?

The event has raised over $280,000 for the community and charity partners since its inception.

The run caters for all fitness levels, with events from 2km to the half marathon.

Road closures:

Between 5am and 12pm Sunday May 27 2018 the following roads will be closed to all traffic: