Countdown on for Home and Away stars Rocky visit

CELEBRATING INCLUSION: Raechelle Banno and Scott Lee at the Abilities Ball held at Bundaberg Civic Centre.

MODELLING sensation Madeline Stuart alongside Home and Away stars Scott Lee and Raechelle Banno are readying for Rockhampton.

The trio are the guests of honour at the Abilities Ball, which celebrates and supports people's abilities in an inclusive night of good food and entertainment.

Down syndrome model Ms Stuart gained international fame breaking down society's perception of people with disabilities when she shot to stardom in mid-2015.

OCTOBER 2015: Australian of the Year nomination for Madeline Stuart

SEPTEMBER 2016: Down syndrome model rocks New York Fashion Week

Late last year she modelled at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week China and Runway Dubai, becoming the first person with a disability to model in both countries.

When she is not jet-setting across the globe, Ms Stuart makes time for the Community Lifestyle Support's annual events in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

All funds raised from the inaugural Rockhampton Abilities Ball will support group therapy programs for young people in the Rockhampton region.

Organiser and Community Lifestyle Support client manager Trevor Sands said the event was all about "spreading the love” and supporting and celebrating people's abilities.

"The fact that guests can mingle with Home & Away stars Scott Lee (Hunter) and Raechelle Banno (Olivia) along with international modelling sensation Madeline Stuart, will surely add to the excitement,” Mr Sands said.

Rockhampton revealed its fandom for the Summer Bay couple when the ball was announced early January.

Australia's best Elvis impersonator Dean Vegas will MC the night, fresh from a gig in Memphis, and tribute band ABBALIVE will perform.

Tickets are now available from Rockhampton Leagues Club on Cambridge St. Phone 4999 2600.

EVENT DETAILS