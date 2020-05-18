COUNTDOWN ON: One year until Beef Australia 2021

Beef Australia's new CEO Ian Mill. Mill worked with Mercy Health for 20 years and was the CEO, managing a workforce of 1,500 people.

Beef Australia's new CEO Ian Mill. Mill worked with Mercy Health for 20 years and was the CEO, managing a workforce of 1,500 people.

BEEF Australia has “full confidence” the 2021 event will still take place as today marks one year out from the triennial event.

Every three years the Australian beef industry makes its pilgrimage to Rockhampton in May for a week of competition, learning, tasting and celebrating the region’s beef products.

The last event, in 2018, attracted 100,368 attendees, a record break of the 90,000 visitors at the 2015 event.

In 2018 there were also 1200 registered international delegates from 43 countries, 12 internationally renown celebrity chefs and. more than 5000 head of cattle in attendance.

There were more than 530 trade fair exhibitors, 43 seminars attended by 4257 people, 11 property tours with 811 visitors and 3740 schoolchildren attending the event.

Ian Mill has just clocked up 12 months in the CEO’s chair and is looking forward to leading the team to Beef Australia 2021.

The event will run from May 2 to 8 and will include the Labour Day public holiday.

“Our planning and development for Beef 2021 has continued during times we respect are challenging for many of our partners,” he said.

“We are privileged to provide a platform for the beef industry to showcase its achievements and developments.

“I know everyone is looking forward to the opportunity to come together in May next year, it will be something very special.”

The organisation has recently fielded questions over concerns for the physical event in May next year.

“We have full confidence that the Beef Australia we know and love will take place in May 2021,” he said.

“Our confidence is shared by our major partners and we will work together to ensure the event we proudly deliver adapts to any future requirements.”

Beef Australia traditionally holds a series of celebratory events in May the year prior. However plans were abandoned with the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, there will be a digital launch from May 18 to 22 which will include new branding being unveiled, messages from principal partners and the announcement of new initiatives planned to lift the bar on an already iconic, globally acclaimed event.

This will be the first event Bryce Camm holds the position as chair and he is certainly no stranger to Beef Australia.

He has been on the board since 2009 and holds numerous industry leadership ­positions.

“The board are committed to delivering a world class Beef Australia,” he said.

“We look forward to honouring the past 33 years, while delivering an event befitting the exceptional product and industry we represent.”

