Countdown to the Capricorn Film Festival

FILM makers are about to flex their movie-making muscles.

The countdown is on for film makers to submit their work for this year's Capricorn Film Festival.

With about two weeks left, festival director Luke Graham and fellow team members eagerly await to see what local film makers have in store.

"Every year the film making quality from our Central Queensland artists take another step, with some very talented people finding each other and creating some truly exciting films,” Mr Graham said.

Short films from Bundaberg to Yeppoon will take part in two categories, CAPS Open and CAPS Junior while CAPS Open will be open to competitors from Australia and across the world.

A total prize pool of $5000 will be up for grabs for entrants who've submitted feature films and documentaries from Australia and internationally.

CAPS Junior will be open for Central Queensland residents under the age of 18 which will showcase films made by school students.

The winner of this category will be granted $1000, a trophy and a chance to take part in work experience with renowned production company, Scope Red on their next film.

Meanwhile, CAPS Open will involve residents from across the region over the age of 18, with the winner also given $1000, a trophy, and the opportunity to direct a promotional trailer for next year's festival.

Entires will remain open until October 14 and selections will be contacted by October 25.

Submissions for the 2018 Capricorn Film Festival can be made online at capricornfilmfestival.com.