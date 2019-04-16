COUNTDOWN: When is Rockhampton's Aldi store opening?

CONSTRUCTION PROGRESSES: Walls have started going up on the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd this month.

CONSTRUCTION PROGRESSES: Walls have started going up on the Aldi site on Gladstone Rd this month. Jack Evans

GET THE Santa sacks ready, Aldi Rockhampton is expected to be open in time for Christmas.

If you haven't driven along the southern end of Gladstone Rd in the last few weeks you will be surprised to see the recent major works at the Aldi site.

Over the last few weeks the site has been a swarm of workers into the late and early hours hours as night construction has taken place

Aldi yesterday revealed to The Morning Bulletin for the first time they are opening in November later this year.

It was previously reported it would be open in the first quarter of 2019 prior to JM Kelly's foreclosure and then late 2019 as Mainbrace Constructions was appointed in January.

"Our focus remains on progressing the construction of Aldi Rockhampton and we are on track for a November 2019 opening,” Aldi Australia's media statement said.

"We are pleased to announce that all night works have been completed and our next step will be to finish the external wall installation, followed by the structural steel, roofing and the internal fit out.

"The construction of Aldi Rockhampton has been supported by a dedicated team, including local subcontractors, who are committed to delivering the new store to the Rockhampton community.

"Aldi Rockhampton will be supported by a team of 15-20 permanent full and part-time employees, providing a unique and rewarding career opportunity in retail.”