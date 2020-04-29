Counterfeit banknotes circulating in Yeppoon

Yeppoon Police Snr Sgt Erin Shawcross and Constable Jess Dare are asking businesses to be aware of counterfeit $50 notes

YEPPOON Police are warning business owners over counterfeit notes circulating within Yeppoon.

Several businesses have already been targeted in recent days with the suspects paying for items with counterfeit $50 notes.

Yeppoon Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said the suspect’s brazen acts were disappointing, especially given the financial stresses being faced by businesses.

“I urge all business owners to be vigilant when receiving cash, in particular $50 notes,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“The counterfeit notes are quite well done and on quick inspection would potentially not be detected as being fake.

“Yeppoon Police and Yeppoon Criminal Investigation Branch are following up on a number of leads to identify and take action against the suspects.

“Business owners are encouraged to review the Reserve Bank of Australia website and familiarise themselves with the security features of currency.”

There are more than 1.5 billion banknotes on issue in Australia worth $73 billion.

The Reserve Bank keeps them safe by researching anti-counterfeit technologies and upgrading security features.

Australian banknotes are printed on polymer (plastic) and start out as plastic pellets that are melted down into large sheets and then printed.

Each banknote is produced with a unique serial number. The two letters represent the banknotes position on the sheet and the first two numbers indicate what year the banknote was printed.

Polymer banknotes are recyclable and at the end of their life cycle can be recycled into products such as building materials and compost bins.

