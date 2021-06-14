Counterfeit cash: Crim caught trying to use fake money

A man with a 15 page criminal record tried to use counterfeit money at multiple businesses and stole a pair of sunglasses after being refused at one shop.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons pleaded guilty on June 11 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of trying to use counterfeit money, one of stealing and one of breaching a domestic violence order.

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Police prosecutor Brandy Butler said the man had a significant number of DV breaches and dishonesty offences on his 15-page record.

She said he breached a domestic order three days after being sentenced for a large body of offending.

Ms Butler said the defendant had breached domestic violence orders 14 times with the same victim, along with being convicted of a common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed between 2011 and 2019.

“This is someone who has a blatant disregard for court orders,” she said.

Ms Butler said the defendant tried to use the counterfeit $50 notes in one shop and when refused, went to a second shop where he was refused again and then stole sunglasses worth $15.99 from that second shop.

“This is someone who needs supervision,” she said.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and been on treatment order since 2017.

He said his client was unable to instruct how he came into possession of the counterfeit notes.

Mr Selic said these offences were a de-escalation of his client’s offending behaviour.

He said due to the parole board delays, his client should be given immediate parole eligibility.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the domestic violence offence on January 21, 2021, did not involve violence or threats, but simply that the defendant was at a prohibited address.

He ordered the man to a four-month prison term with immediate parole eligibility for the DV offence, to pay $15.99 restitution and to complete a 30-month Good Behaviour Order with $1500 recognisance.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

Helem Yumba CQ Healing Centre is open Monday to Friday, between 8.30am to 4.30pm, at 14 Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton.

For more information, go to www.cqhealing.com.au.

To report domestic and family violence to police via Policelink, go to www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

More stories:

Man “cowardly” punched partner on ground in front of child

Sick find on TV of man who watched child porn for 15 years

‘Truly disturbing’: Man doused in petrol and set on fire