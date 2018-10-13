Fake cash, illegal guns added to drug dealer's rap sheet

BAD NOTE: Daniel Lee, 28, walks free from an Ipswich court after admitting to possession of fake $50 notes.

HIS dodgy $50 counterfeit notes were enough of a worry, but they paled in comparison to the illegal guns.

On parole after being sentenced by the Supreme Court to a three-year jail term for drug offences, Daniel Lee went before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week to face more than a dozen charges relating to drugs, weapons and counterfeit cash.

Daniel James Lee, 28, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to offences including Commonwealth offences that he made counterfeit money; possessed counterfeit money and a counterfeiting instrument.

He also pleaded to the unlawful possession of weapons; possession of drug utensils; three counts of fraud; possession of a knife in public; driving when unlicensed; possession of tainted property; acquiring restricted items; registration offences (false plates); and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Lee was sentenced by the Supreme Court in Brisbane on March 27 for drug trafficking offences and sentenced to three years jail with immediate release to parole.

He said police sought $957 restitution for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle on September 19, 2017, and $1000 restitution for a stealing in February 2, and $500 for frauds committed in October 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop heard Lee repaid $1000 for a stolen laptop and returned the computer to JB Hi-Fi.

Defence lawyer Chris Trace said the counterfeiting involved the use of a photocopier to make $50 notes, and was not 'sophisticated' offending.

Ms Mossop ordered Lee to pay total compensation of $1747, in addition to the confiscation of weapons including a hunting knife and hand gun.

"You had weapons in your possession. It is concerning," Ms Mossop said.

Lee was sentenced to 10 months jail with immediate release on a $250 bond for the counterfeiting charges.

He received lesser jail terms on the other offences, including two months jail for the possession of a club.