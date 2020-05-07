Counterfeit money culprit nabbed

FAKE NOTES: The counterfeit bank notes were picked up by three different businesses across Yeppoon.

FAKE NOTES: The counterfeit bank notes were picked up by three different businesses across Yeppoon.

A SUSPECT has been identified after several Yeppoon and Emu Park businesses were targeted with counterfeit $50 banknotes in the past two weeks.

Yeppoon Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said while one suspect had been apprehended, he urged businesses to remain vigilant when receiving cash payments.

“On the weekend, Yeppoon Criminal Investigation Branch issued a Notice to Appear to a 22-year-old Yeppoon male for using counterfeit money at a local business,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“Yeppoon CIB are continuing to investigate the outstanding offences and in the interim, it is important for business owners to continue to check all cash banknotes, particularly $50 notes are genuine.

“On this occasion, the counterfeit notes were quite well done and on quick inspection would potentially not be detected as being fake, so it is important that businesses familiarise themselves with the security features of currency.”

Australian banknotes are printed on polymer (plastic) and are processed with multiple security features for authenticity.

Each banknote is produced with a unique serial number. The two letters represent the banknotes position on the sheet and the first two numbers indicate what year the banknote was printed.

Held up to the light you should be able to see a seven-pointed star and the Australian Coat of Arms. There should be a clear window as part of the note and not an addition.

A genuine banknote should return to shape after being scrunched up.

Go online to the Reserve Bank website for a full list of banknote identifying features.