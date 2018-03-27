Counting finishes today in close Livingstone by-election

LEADING THE RACE: Yeppoon surf instructor Pat Eastwood is leading counting in the Livingstone Shire Council by-election.

After almost a week and a half of counting, it is almost time to declare a winner in the Livingstone Shire Council by-election.

Counting of post votes is due to end today and barring an unexpected surge in votes one way or the other, Chaplain/ Surfing Instructor Pat Eastwood is on track to claim victory.

After a four day delay, the Queensland Electoral Commission web site finally updated yesterday at 11:53am to reveal Mr Eastwood has maintained a 101 vote lead over Alana Murray.

Breaking down the individual votes, voting distribution between the leading two contenders has remained evenly balanced with Mr Eastwood receiving an additional 25 votes compared with Ms Murray's 26 votes.

NERVOUS WAIT: Alana Murray is coming second. Contributed

If he was to win, Mr Eastwood, 54, could add another achievement to his stellar career as a champion surfer.

If 21-year-old law student Ms Murray was to win, her aspiring political career would receive a massive boost.

Postal vote counting ends at 5pm Tuesday and it was expected that the by-election winner would be officially announced on Wednesday.

CURRENT LSC BY-ELECTION RESULTS

1. Pat Eastwood: 19.95 per cent or 3622 votes.

2. Alana Murray: 19.41 per cent or 3523 votes.

3. Rhodes Watson: 17.57 per cent or 3189 votes.

4. Lou Shipway: 11.24 per cent or 2040 votes.

5. Ben Weston: 11.28 per cent or 2047 votes.

6. Bernadette Melrose: 6.18 per cent or 1121 votes.

7. Jo Stoyel: 3.89 per cent or 707 votes.

8. Murray Smith: 3.6 per cent or 653 votes.

9. Heath Henwood: 3.2 per cent or 580 votes.

10. Julie Martin: 1.9 per cent or 344 votes.

11. Terry Arnold: 1.8% or 327 votes.