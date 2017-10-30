Counting the damage as severe thunderstorm batters CQ

Kate Muskett shared this panorama shot of the storm rolling in.

HAIL pummelled townships, generators fired up, a garden shed collapsed and a pair of sunnies are missing in action.

Last night's storm was brief, but certainly made itself known.

More than 200 people commented on The Morning Bulletin's severe thunderstorm reports yesterday ahead of heavy rain and pea-sized hail at Gracemere about 6.15pm.

As an impressive lightning show cracked, so too did the tried and tested "bread and milk sandwiches” jokes.

But among the comments were reports from those who copped the full brunt of the system.

Wind gusts up to 87km/h hit Rockhampton at 6.30pm, and 27.2mm has fallen between 9am yesterday and 7.15am today.

The wild weather ripped branches off trees and slammed them onto carports, and wreaked havoc on properties across the region.

Kelani Rchardson reported a tree down between acess 2 and 3 on Yeppoon Rd, heading into Yeppoon yesterday evening.

Sarah Hunter of Koongal's yard was flooded near Lakes Creek, as were her neighbours.

Tammii Broom's garden shed collapsed at her home in Wandal.

It seems west of Rocky copped the hail, with several reports coming in from Gracemere and Westwood.

"We are in Westwood and just got smashed, we got hail and flooded our veranda and ripped open our front door,” Frances Bacon posted about 6.30pm.

While Byfield resident Brian Drummond reported just a "light sprinkle”, he unfortunately lost power.

"Generator in use again,” he posted about 8.30pm.

"Seems recently every time there's a storm in the vicinity parts of Yeppoon loses power, same for Woodbury, Bondoola etc.”

Amber McKenzie shared this photo of the storm rolling in, which ultimately blew the sunnies right off her head.

"Yep I'm in Gracemere and everything outside is smashed,” she said.

"My bins have tipped and my sunnies flew straight off my head and are somewhere.. down the road.”

Window seals couldn't hold back the rain in some homes and flooding is reported in some homes.

As we all mop and tidy up after last nights battering, expect a 50% chance of showers in the north fro the rest of today.

The Bureau of Meteorology also report a chance of a thunderstorm, with south-westerly winds betwen 15-25km/h easing through the day.

Temperatures will reach about 30 degrees.

Wednesday, November 1:

Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the north, slight (20%) chance elsewhere.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Thursday, November 2:

Mostly sunny. Slight (20%) chance of a shower near the coast in the morning.

Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the north in the morning.

Light winds becoming east to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 19 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Friday, November 3:

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon.

Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 16 and 20 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.