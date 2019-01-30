Country Carnival 'can get bigger and will get bigger'

Simon Donovan hits out during play in the Country Carnival.

CRICKET: Convenor Graham Lentell says the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival can - and will - get bigger.

Thirty-eight teams, 18 of which played on turf wickets and 20 on concrete, took part in the annual event which ran from Saturday to Monday.

Teams travelled from across Central Queensland to play games at eight venues in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

Capricorn Sharkies won the first division turf competition, with My Left Foot the victors in first division concrete.

Lentell said it was another great weekend of cricket and the weather gods were kind.

"A lot of people had a good time and I got some great feedback from around the grounds as well,” he said.

Four Skins keeper Cameron Curtis and United's Prateesh Sritharan Jann Houley

"It was pretty close up the top, especially in first grade turf where it came down to the last game.

"It's good competitive cricket right across the board. Everybody played hard and in the right spirit as well.

"There were some good scores around the grounds and some good bowling performances.”

Lentell said there was scope for the carnival to grow.

"We can get bigger and we will get bigger,” he said.

"We had a lot of teams this year that wanted to play but had other commitments and they'll be back again next year.

"All these teams that have played this year have said that they'll be back.

"We're probably at our maximum in turf but in concrete we can field at least another two divisions.”

Batter Lachlan Hartley Jann Houley

Lentell said the Northside versus Southside Big Bash Charity Match on Friday night had provided an exciting kickstart for the carnival.

Northside took the honours for the second year in a row, winning the game by 20 runs to claim the newly forged Wells-McDonald Cup.

About $3000 was raised on the night for Cure Cancer Australia.

Rockhampton Cricket match director Todd Wells said the charity match and the Old Boys rep game would likely become permanent additions to the Country Carnival program.

WINNERS

Turf

1st division: Capricorn Sharkes

2nd division: Donovans XI

3rd division: Rolleston Roosters

4th division: Lunar Lizards

Concrete

1st division: My Left Foot

2nd division: Young Guns

3rd division: Bidgood XI

4th division: Rovers

5th division: Cawarral Unquenchables

AWARDS